DoubleDown Interactive to invest $1.5M in Epic Games
Jan. 13, 2022 7:09 AM ETDoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) taps into metaverse through $1.5M investment in Epic Games.
- Epic Games is a leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology.
- Epic Games operates Fortnite, one of the world’s largest games with over 350 million accounts and 2.5B friend connections.
"This was an opportunistic investment for the Company that was generated by our partners in Korea and allows us to gain exposure to the rapidly growing metaverse, while we also continue to evaluate M&A opportunities that would be complementary to our core business,” said In Keuk Kim, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleDown.