Jan. 13, 2022

  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) +2.9% pre-market on reports that its grounded 737 MAX jet could return to service in China as soon as this month.
  • The MAX is set to resume commercial flights in the coming weeks, but no firm date has been set for its first flight in China in nearly three years, according to Bloomberg.
  • Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) +3% pre-market on the news.
  • Boeing reported this week that it received 79 new orders for planes in December, capping its best year of sales since 2018.
