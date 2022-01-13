PlugShare, part of EVgo, reports 2M registered users globally

Jan. 13, 2022

EVgo Fast Charging station

sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • PlugShare, a part of EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) since mid-2021, announced that it has reached 2M+ registered users globally; PlugShare in early December had reported 1M+ app downloads since 2021 start.
  • PlugShare is designed to be an interactive resource for EV drivers, providing them with information about available charging stations nearby or on planned trip routes, as well as offering a platform for sharing their feedback on stations, pictures, check-ins, and more.
  • In 2021, PlugShare drivers provided 1.3M+ ratings of their charging experiences
  • EVGO shares trading 2% higher premarket.
