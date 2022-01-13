Hertz Global is tipped by Oppenheimer for big post-bankruptcy recovery

Jan. 13, 2022 7:13 AM ETHertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oppenheimer starts off coverage on Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) with an Outperform rating on a positive post-bankruptcy view of the upside for the car rental company. Hertz is seen remaining rational and taking advantage of its structurally higher margins.
  • Analyst Ian Zaffino: "With a meaningfully improved cost structure, an under-levered balance sheet and newfound competitive discipline, we believe Hertz is an interesting post-bankruptcy equity. The company has the potential to roughly double its pre-COVID EBITDA margins, even as auto production and the operating environment normalize. Further, management has been very forward-looking, and we point to recently signed agreements with Tesla, Carvana, and Uber."
  • Zaffino and team also note that HTZ has a shareholder- friendly buyback program loaded with $2B. ~$2B buyback program in place. We initiate coverage with an Outperform rating and $31 PT. We believe our target can be achieved, as Hertz remains rational, enjoys its structurally higher margins, and repurchases stock and as demand return
  • The firm assigns a price target of $31.
  • Shares of HTZ are up 0.57% premarket to $24.57.
  • Other positive ratings that arrived on Hertz (HTZ) last month following the quiet period expiration include from Deutsche Bank (Buy, price target $34), JPMorgan (Overweight, price target $30) and Barclays (Overweight, price target $28).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.