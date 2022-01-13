Hertz Global is tipped by Oppenheimer for big post-bankruptcy recovery
Jan. 13, 2022 7:13 AM ETHertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Oppenheimer starts off coverage on Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) with an Outperform rating on a positive post-bankruptcy view of the upside for the car rental company. Hertz is seen remaining rational and taking advantage of its structurally higher margins.
- Analyst Ian Zaffino: "With a meaningfully improved cost structure, an under-levered balance sheet and newfound competitive discipline, we believe Hertz is an interesting post-bankruptcy equity. The company has the potential to roughly double its pre-COVID EBITDA margins, even as auto production and the operating environment normalize. Further, management has been very forward-looking, and we point to recently signed agreements with Tesla, Carvana, and Uber."
- Zaffino and team also note that HTZ has a shareholder- friendly buyback program loaded with $2B. ~$2B buyback program in place. We initiate coverage with an Outperform rating and $31 PT. We believe our target can be achieved, as Hertz remains rational, enjoys its structurally higher margins, and repurchases stock and as demand return
- The firm assigns a price target of $31.
- Shares of HTZ are up 0.57% premarket to $24.57.
- Other positive ratings that arrived on Hertz (HTZ) last month following the quiet period expiration include from Deutsche Bank (Buy, price target $34), JPMorgan (Overweight, price target $30) and Barclays (Overweight, price target $28).