Journey Medical, Vyne Therapeutics jump nearly 15% on topical minocycline assets deal
Jan. 13, 2022 7:17 AM ETJourney Medical Corporation (DERM), VYNEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) has entered into an agreement with VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) to acquire its Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST) franchise for an upfront payment of $20M and an additional $5M on the one -year anniversary of the closing.
- VYNE is also eligible to receive contingent sales milestone payments of up to $450M. In addition, VYNE is entitled to receive certain payments from any licensing or sublicensing of the assets by Journey outside U.S.
- The franchise includes two FDA-approved products [AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4% and ZILXI (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%], and a development-stage dermatology program (FCD105) along with the MST proprietary platform. The transaction closed simultaneously with signing.
- “This accretive acquisition complements our existing dermatology portfolio, allowing us to leverage our existing infrastructure and seasoned dermatology sales force while continuing to drive our net sales growth," said Claude Maraoui, Journey Medical’s President and CEO.
- In conjunction with today’s announcement, Journey Medical has expanded its credit agreement with East West Bank to $30M.
- DERM shares up 14.3% premarket while VYNE gains 15%.