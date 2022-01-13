FansUnite reports American Affiliate's strong sales growth
Jan. 13, 2022 7:23 AM ETFansUnite Entertainment Inc. (FUNFF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- FansUnite Entertainment (OTCQX:FUNFF) announced that American Affiliate demonstrated strong sales growth and operational performance since FansUnite's acquisition in November 2021.
- Since Nov.23, American Affiliate has generated C$3.4M+ in unaudited revenue, while operating at over 30% gross margins, and has registered 16K+ new depositing customers for leading partner brands.
- "1Q22 is likely to be the biggest so far for the U.S. online sports betting and casino industry. The introduction of new markets like New York, the continued growth of existing markets, and the tentpole events for professional football and college basketball will all combine to create unprecedented levels of consumer interest and online gambling revenue," American Affiliate CEO Chris Grove commented.
- Currently, American Affiliate has regulatory approval to operate in 10 states and is poised to apply for regulatory approval in any other states that legalize sports betting.