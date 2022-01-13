SSR Mining to sell Mexican project to Endeavour Silver for up to $127M
Jan. 13, 2022 7:23 AM ETEndeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), SSRMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) agrees to sell its Pitarrilla project in Mexico, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver projects, to Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) for as much as $127M.
- The sale consists of $35M in cash, $35M in Endeavour shares and a 1.25% net smelter return royalty on the Pitarrilla property currently estimated by SSR Mining at as much as $57M.
- On closing, SSR Mining will hold ~5% of Endeavour Silver's outstanding shares.
- Pitarrilla is a large undeveloped silver, lead and zinc project in northern Mexico's Durango state, with a measured and indicated mineral resource of more than 525M oz. of silver in 164.79M metric tons grading 99.1 g/ton silver.
- SSR Mining is "a well-run company" that posted $323M in revenues in Q3, Fun Trading writes in an analysis posted last month on Seeking Alpha.