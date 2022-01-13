SSR Mining to sell Mexican project to Endeavour Silver for up to $127M

Jan. 13, 2022 7:23 AM ETEndeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), SSRMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

stones of gold and silver gross, mineral extraction of gold and silver. Concept of luxury and wealth.

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

  • SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) agrees to sell its Pitarrilla project in Mexico, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver projects, to Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) for as much as $127M.
  • The sale consists of $35M in cash, $35M in Endeavour shares and a 1.25% net smelter return royalty on the Pitarrilla property currently estimated by SSR Mining at as much as $57M.
  • On closing, SSR Mining will hold ~5% of Endeavour Silver's outstanding shares.
  • Pitarrilla is a large undeveloped silver, lead and zinc project in northern Mexico's Durango state, with a measured and indicated mineral resource of more than 525M oz. of silver in 164.79M metric tons grading 99.1 g/ton silver.
  • SSR Mining is "a well-run company" that posted $323M in revenues in Q3, Fun Trading writes in an analysis posted last month on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.