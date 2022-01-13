Mattel gains after MKM Partners says the toy giant will sail past guidance marks
Jan. 13, 2022 7:25 AM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- MKM Partners boosts its rating on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to Buy from Neutral.
- Analyst Eric Handler and team say they look for continued positive momentum from Mattel's product portfolio in 2022 and believe guidance for mid single-digit net sales growth will prove conservative as could the +$1B adjusted EBITDA projection.
- "In our view, Mattel could achieve MSD net sales growth from just its licensed products associated with upcoming movies, Jurassic World: Dominion, Lightyear, Minions: Rise of Gru, and Top Gun: Maverick. Meanwhile, turnaround brands, Fisher-Price, Thomas, Mega, and American Girl all appear to be on a sustainable uptrend and relaunched brands Masters of the Universe and Monster High provide some additional muscle."
- Mattel (MAT) is also noted to have another year of savings from the Optimizing For Growth Program that should allow for margin expansion, even while fighting various inflationary pressures. Balance sheet deleveraging could also produce an investment grade credit rating upgrade in the second half of the year, which is seen reviving interest in value creating opportunities such as M&A, new strategic investment initiatives and the possible return of a dividend or share buybacks.
- MKM assigns a price target is now $30, which works out to 21.5X the 2022 EPS estimate.
- Shares of Mattel (MAT) are up 2.96% premarket to $22.64.
- See all the valuation grades on Mattel.