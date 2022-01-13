Salarius acquires protein degradation portfolio from Deuterx to advance cancer therapies

Jan. 13, 2022 7:29 AM ETSalarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) announces an agreement with DeuteRx, LLC to acquire an oral, small molecule targeted protein degradation portfolio.
  • The acquisition includes a lead drug candidate that Salarius has renamed SP-3164 (formerly DRX-164), the related patent family, including issued composition of matter patents, and the opportunity to develop additional undisclosed cancer-fighting assets in the targeted protein degradation space.
  • As part of the agreement, Salarius and DeuteRx will collaborate to complete SP-3164 development activities on the research and development of future products.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, DeuteRx will receive an upfront payment of $1.5M in cash and 1M shares of restricted stock.
  • Based upon the success of SP-3164, DeuteRx is also entitled to receive up to $53M in future clinical and regulatory event-driven milestone payments and sales achievement milestone payments of up to $135M, as well as escalating royalties on net sales.
  • Additionally, DeuteRx is eligible to receive event-driven clinical, regulatory and sales achievement milestone payments of up to $84M, as well as escalating royalties on net sales, for each of two future products.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.