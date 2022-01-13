Salarius acquires protein degradation portfolio from Deuterx to advance cancer therapies
Jan. 13, 2022 7:29 AM ETSalarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) announces an agreement with DeuteRx, LLC to acquire an oral, small molecule targeted protein degradation portfolio.
- The acquisition includes a lead drug candidate that Salarius has renamed SP-3164 (formerly DRX-164), the related patent family, including issued composition of matter patents, and the opportunity to develop additional undisclosed cancer-fighting assets in the targeted protein degradation space.
- As part of the agreement, Salarius and DeuteRx will collaborate to complete SP-3164 development activities on the research and development of future products.
- Under the terms of the agreement, DeuteRx will receive an upfront payment of $1.5M in cash and 1M shares of restricted stock.
- Based upon the success of SP-3164, DeuteRx is also entitled to receive up to $53M in future clinical and regulatory event-driven milestone payments and sales achievement milestone payments of up to $135M, as well as escalating royalties on net sales.
- Additionally, DeuteRx is eligible to receive event-driven clinical, regulatory and sales achievement milestone payments of up to $84M, as well as escalating royalties on net sales, for each of two future products.