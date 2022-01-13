nDivision enters a strategic partnership to distribute it's automated IT managed services in the U.S.
nDivision (OTCQB:NDVN) enters into a strategic partner agreement with a $60B Fortune 250 global IT distributor and solutions aggregator to distribute it's automated IT managed services in the U.S.
The services will be available to approximately 60,000 resellers in the U.S., with an initial focus on distributing company's SMART IT support service for small to medium size businesses and to provide product training for both the partner and its resellers.
The company estimates that there are 1.5M businesses with 10 to 250 employees in the U.S. and that this represents a total addressable market for SMART IT support of $48B in annual recurring revenue.
The next phase in the partnership will include managed services for midmarket and enterprise businesses with up to 5,000 employees.