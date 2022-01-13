GXO to launch automated ecommerce hub in Czech Republic

Jan. 13, 2022 7:36 AM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) announced a new multi-year contract with zooplus, Europe’s leading retailer of online pet food and accessories, operating in 30 European countries.
  • The pact includes the design, implementation and management of a new automated fulfillment center in Bor, Czech Republic.
  • The new facility will enable zooplus AG to meet increasing customer demand in central and western Europe.
  • GXO’s operations for zooplus are expected to start in the third quarter of 2022 in a newly built 60,000-square-meter distribution center with a team of 700 employees.
  • The facility will use automated packing and sortation processes as well as conveying technology that enhances safety while increasing productivity.
  • GXO also expects to reduce its carbon footprint by minimizing its use of packaging at the site with up to 100 percent recyclable materials.
