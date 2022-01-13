AT&T closing WarnerMedia deal should 'improve visibility,' UBS says
Jan. 13, 2022 7:41 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)DISCA, VZBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AT&T (NYSE:T) is still on track to close its deal to merge its WarnerMedia division with Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) later this year, perhaps as soon as the second-quarter, and that could be a "catalyst" for AT&T, as it improves visibility, UBS said.
- In a research note, John Hodulik, who rates shares buy with a $34 price target, said AT&T (T) has received a private letter from the IRS, received approval from the European Commission and is working to get approval from the Department of Justice and other regulatory bodies around the world.
- Once the deal structure is understood, with a possible exchange of AT&T (T) shares for new AT&T shares and Warner Bros. Discovery shares, that would allow AT&T to retire "a significant portion of its shares, likely at a premium to encourage shareholders to participate," Hodulik wrote.
- "We believe clarity over deal structure and the improved visibility over EPS, FCF and dividends per share will be a catalyst for AT&T shares while an exchange structure would enable shareholders to determine their own exposure to Warner Bros. Discovery," Hodulik added. "We believe AT&T will emerge from this transaction as a leaner, more focused entity better able to invest in its core connectivity businesses."
- AT&T (T) shares are flat in pre-market trading at $26.45 and have gained more than 17% over the past month.
- Hodulik also noted that with AT&T's (T) leverage falling below its 2.5 times target in 2023, the company could start to repurchase shares again as well.
- Earlier this week, Cit added AT&T (T) to its positive catalyst watch list, as it sees a path forward to narrowing the valuation gap between AT&T and Verizon (NYSE:VZ).