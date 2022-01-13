BridgeBio partners with Amgen for a combination study involving cancer candidate

Jan. 13, 2022

  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) announced a non-exclusive clinical collaboration with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to jointly evaluate a potential combination therapy involving its SHP2 inhibitor, BBP-398, with Amgen’s KRASG12C inhibitor, LUMAKRAS (sotorasib).
  • Under the partnership, a Phase 1/2 study will get underway to evaluate the combination in patients with advanced solid tumors with the KRAS G12C mutation. It will include a dose-escalation period followed by dose expansion and optimization.
  • Per the terms, BridgeBio (BBIO) will sponsor the trial, while Amgen (AMGN) will be responsible for the global supply of LUMAKRAS.
  • BBP-398 is a small molecule developed by BridgeBio (BBIO) in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Therapeutics Discovery division.
  • Currently, BBP-398 is undergoing a Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors driven by mutations in the MAPK signaling pathway.
