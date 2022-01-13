Virgin Galactic to raise $425M in convertible senior notes offering
Jan. 13, 2022
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) trades 7.4% down premarket after it announced its intention to offer $425M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering.
- Initial purchasers granted 13 days option to purchase up to an additional $75M principal amount of notes.
- The notes will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears, commencing Aug.1, 2022.
- The notes will mature on Feb.1, 2027, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.
- Net proceeds will be used for funding working capital, general and administrative matters and capex to accelerate the development of its spacecraft fleet in order to facilitate high-volume commercial service.
- Partial net proceeds will be used to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions.
