Lantronix expands its Ethernet Switch APL designation with FDOT approval
Jan. 13, 2022 7:48 AM ETLantronix, Inc. (LTRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) announced that its Smart Managed Industrial Hardened Switch has been approved by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for sale and installation within the state.
- The Ethernet Switch is now on the Florida State-Approved Products List (APL) which also permits all Florida state and local government agencies to use it within their networks.
- The Lantronix Ethernet switches are suitable for connecting devices in hardened environments such as factory floors, outdoor enclosures and other challenging environments.
- This marks the fourth switch from Lantronix to be listed on the Florida DOT APL list.