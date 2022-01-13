WestRock is seen benefiting from board changes

Jan. 13, 2022 7:49 AM ETWestRock Company (WRK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Stock market data with uptrend vector

sitox/E+ via Getty Images

  • BMO Capital weighs in on the development that WestRock's (NYSE:WRK) non-executive Chairman is leaving the board due to age limits.
  • Analyst Mark Wilde says the shift could mark the beginning of a corporate reset from a board prospective.
  • "Leadership at WRK is already 10 months into a reset — led by new CEO, David Sewell, as well as new CFO, Alex Pease. We anticipate that Lead Independent Director Alan Wilson will assume the chairman’s role."
  • Wilson is noted to be the well-regarded former chairman & CEO of McCormick & Company and he currently serves on the board of T. Rowe Price.
  • BMO Capital keeps an Outperform rating on WestRock (WRK) and price target of $62.
  • Analyst ratings scorecard on WRK: 9 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 4 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.