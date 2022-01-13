WestRock is seen benefiting from board changes
Jan. 13, 2022 7:49 AM ETWestRock Company (WRK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BMO Capital weighs in on the development that WestRock's (NYSE:WRK) non-executive Chairman is leaving the board due to age limits.
- Analyst Mark Wilde says the shift could mark the beginning of a corporate reset from a board prospective.
- "Leadership at WRK is already 10 months into a reset — led by new CEO, David Sewell, as well as new CFO, Alex Pease. We anticipate that Lead Independent Director Alan Wilson will assume the chairman’s role."
- Wilson is noted to be the well-regarded former chairman & CEO of McCormick & Company and he currently serves on the board of T. Rowe Price.
- BMO Capital keeps an Outperform rating on WestRock (WRK) and price target of $62.
- Analyst ratings scorecard on WRK: 9 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 4 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.