Gritstone begins phase 2/3 colorectal cancer trial dosing; positive data in early study
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) said the first patient was enrolled in a phase 2/3 GRANITE-CRC-1L trial to evaluate the individualized neoantigen vaccine GRANITE in combination with immune checkpoint blockade for the first line maintenance treatment of newly diagnosed patients with metastatic, microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC).
“We are pleased with the degree of clinical benefit seen with GRANITE to date in hard-to-treat, late-line CRC patients, and are optimistic we will see greater benefit from neoantigen immunotherapy in earlier lines of treatment where immune responses are likely stronger and tumor genomic complexity is lower," said Co-founder, President and CEO Andrew Allen.
The company expects to report initial phase 2 data from the GRANITE-CRC-1L trial in mid-2023.
In addition, the company provided updated overall survival (OS) data from its phase 1/2 GRANITE trial evaluating individualized immunotherapy in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) OPDIVO (nivolumab) and YERVOY (ipilimumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors, specifically end-stage metastatic MSS-CRC.
The company said patients with MSS-CRC who experienced a molecular response (as seen by a decrease in circulating tumor DNA [ctDNA]) continue to have an OS advantage compared to those patients who did not have a molecular response.
The company noted that all patients remain alive, since the last data was presented at ESMO 2021 after an additional ~22 weeks of follow-up.
