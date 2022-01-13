Just Eat Takeaway gains amid report on potential Grubhub sale
Jan. 13, 2022 8:05 AM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Just Eat Takeway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) rose 6.1% in premarket trading on a report that the company's management may be open to a sale of Grubhub.
- Just Eat (GRUB) management has indicated to some investors that they may be open to selling Grubhub, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited a person familiar. Advisers are also said to be pitching a take-private deal or breakup.
- The report comes after Just Eat Takeawy CEO reportedly said in November that he has no plans to sell Grubhub. The CEO said he's actively looking for strategic partnerships for the Grubhub business.
- In October, a Just Eat Takeaway.com holder demanded the company spin off or sell Grubhub. The investor's comments came after after Just Eat Takeaway said that it expects Grubhub will eventually be part of a consolidation in the U.S. delivery market, but did not indicate any sort of deal is in the works.
- Earlier, Just Eat Total Orders grew 33% to 1.1B in 2021, worth €28.2B.