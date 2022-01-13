OLB's subsidiary to take additional 400 Antminer S19j PRO Bitcoin mining machines delivery this month

Jan. 13, 2022 8:05 AM ETThe OLB Group (OLB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • The OLB (NASDAQ:OLB) trades 6.2% higher premarket after it announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, DMint expects to take delivery of the first of 400 additional Antminer S19j PRO Bitcoin mining machines this month.
  • The order was paid for in advance in November 2021.
  • Post all the 1K mining machines are deployed and fully operating, DMint believes it will be able to generate ~$1M in increased monthly revenue.
  • OLB expects to leverage DMint's mining operations to power expanded crypto commerce services including financing, lending, and fundraising for its merchants and other small and medium sized businesses.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.