OLB's subsidiary to take additional 400 Antminer S19j PRO Bitcoin mining machines delivery this month
Jan. 13, 2022 8:05 AM ETThe OLB Group (OLB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The OLB (NASDAQ:OLB) trades 6.2% higher premarket after it announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, DMint expects to take delivery of the first of 400 additional Antminer S19j PRO Bitcoin mining machines this month.
- The order was paid for in advance in November 2021.
- Post all the 1K mining machines are deployed and fully operating, DMint believes it will be able to generate ~$1M in increased monthly revenue.
- OLB expects to leverage DMint's mining operations to power expanded crypto commerce services including financing, lending, and fundraising for its merchants and other small and medium sized businesses.