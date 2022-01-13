Achilles to establish R&D facility in U.S. this year

Jan. 13, 2022 8:06 AM ETAchilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Announcing its upcoming milestones in 2022, Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) unveiled its plans to launch a Research & Development facility in the U.S. this year.
  • The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on T cell therapies for cancer is currently running two Phase I/IIa trials for its cNeT therapy targeting patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and those with recurrent or metastatic melanoma.
  • In H2 2022, Achilles (ACHL) has scheduled two data readouts. In addition to results from a higher-dose (Process 2) monotherapy cohort for cNeT in both NSCLC and melanoma, the company expects to release data from a melanoma cohort of patients who received a combination of higher-dose cNeT and a PD-1 inhibitor.
  • A Tumor Archiving Program is also scheduled to begin in H1 2022. The acceptance of the US IND for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is expected in Q1 2022.
  • Read: The announcement of two new U.S. patents awarded to Achilles (ACHL) propelled its shares in August.
