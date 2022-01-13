Halliburton wins more analyst praise as J.P. Morgan ups to Overweight
Jan. 13, 2022 8:06 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)PUMP, NEXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +1.2% pre-market, poised to break out to a new 52-week high, after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $32 price target, raised from $30, citing the company's leadership in scale, flexibility and technology among oil service companies and "best-in-class" returns seen in the last cycle, as reported by MarketWatch.
- "With an improving supply-demand balance in the NAM pressure pumping market, we think Halliburton is primed to benefit from its leading position and realize net pricing gains," JPM analyst Arun Jayaram writes.
- But Jayaram's favorites among pure-play frac stocks are NexTier Oilfield Services (NYSE:NEX), driven by a discounted valuation, and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP), which should benefit from its pure-play leverage to rising activity levels in the Permian Basin, strong operational track record and clean balance sheet.
- Halliburton recently was upgraded at Morgan Stanley, which cited the company's commitment to capital restraint, and was tapped as the best oilfield services play by Bank of America.