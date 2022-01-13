Halliburton wins more analyst praise as J.P. Morgan ups to Overweight

Jan. 13, 2022

An Oilfield Worker in His Thirties Pumps Down Lines at an Oil and Gas Drilling Pad Site on a Cold, Sunny, Winter Morning

Hoptocopter/E+ via Getty Images

  • Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +1.2% pre-market, poised to break out to a new 52-week high, after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $32 price target, raised from $30, citing the company's leadership in scale, flexibility and technology among oil service companies and "best-in-class" returns seen in the last cycle, as reported by MarketWatch.
  • "With an improving supply-demand balance in the NAM pressure pumping market, we think Halliburton is primed to benefit from its leading position and realize net pricing gains," JPM analyst Arun Jayaram writes.
  • But Jayaram's favorites among pure-play frac stocks are NexTier Oilfield Services (NYSE:NEX), driven by a discounted valuation, and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP), which should benefit from its pure-play leverage to rising activity levels in the Permian Basin, strong operational track record and clean balance sheet.
  • Halliburton recently was upgraded at Morgan Stanley, which cited the company's commitment to capital restraint, and was tapped as the best oilfield services play by Bank of America.
