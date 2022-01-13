Itau Unibanco to purchase Brazil-based digital broker
Jan. 13, 2022 8:07 AM ETItaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) says it has signed an agreement to acquire Ideal Holding Financeira S.A. and its subsidiaries based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
- The company reports this purchase will be carried out in two phases over five years, where in the first phase, Itaú Unibanco will purchase 50.1% of Ideal´s voting capital, by means of a primary capital contribution and a secondary acquisition of shares totaling approximately R$650M.
- After getting the control of the company, the second phase of the transaction, fives years on, will allow Itaú Unibanco to exercise the right to buy the remaining share (49.9%) of Ideal's capital stock.
- Ideal is a fully digital broker that currently offers electronic trading and DMA (direct market access) solutions, on a flexible and cloud-based platform. The company obtained its operation license in 2019.
- Transaction remains subject to approval from the Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE) and the Central Bank of Brazil.
- Earlier, Itau Unibanco reports Q3 results