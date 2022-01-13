IDEXX Laboratories expands test offerings for cancer diagnosis

Jan. 13, 2022

  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced the expansion of its reference laboratory menu of tests and services to help veterinarians diagnosing and treating cancer.
  • The extended menu, which will be available later this month to customers of IDEXX Reference Laboratories in the U.S. and Canada includes:
  • A liquid biopsy test that utilizes next-generation DNA sequencing technology to aid in diagnosing the most common canine cancers: lymphoma, hemangiosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.
  • A diagnostic panel for biopsy tissues that is used to identify genetic mutations in canines, assisting in therapy selection and personalized treatment options.
  • Newly designed diagnostic profiles to support cancer therapy management and monitoring.
