IDEXX Laboratories expands test offerings for cancer diagnosis
Jan. 13, 2022 8:09 AM ETIDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced the expansion of its reference laboratory menu of tests and services to help veterinarians diagnosing and treating cancer.
- The extended menu, which will be available later this month to customers of IDEXX Reference Laboratories in the U.S. and Canada includes:
- A liquid biopsy test that utilizes next-generation DNA sequencing technology to aid in diagnosing the most common canine cancers: lymphoma, hemangiosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.
- A diagnostic panel for biopsy tissues that is used to identify genetic mutations in canines, assisting in therapy selection and personalized treatment options.
- Newly designed diagnostic profiles to support cancer therapy management and monitoring.