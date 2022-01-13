Swipe right: Piper Sandler initiates coverage on Match with overweight, but neutral on Bumble
Jan. 13, 2022 8:14 AM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH), BMBLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- When it comes to dating, there may be "plenty of fish in the sea," but Piper Sandler has started coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), slightly preferring Match because of its broader portfolio.
- Analyst Matthew Farrell initiated coverage on Bumble (BMBL) with a neutral rating and a $35 price target, while he started Match (MTCH) at overweight with a $160 price target, noting that Match's position with Tinder, as well as its other offerings provide "several 'shots on goal' for success as online dating continues to grow across the globe, particularly as we eventually move past the pandemic."
- Farrell said that Bumble's (BMBL) culture and women-first brand is a "unique differentiator in the market," but he needs to see more execution to become positive on the stock.
- Bumble (BMBL) shares are up more than 3% to $33.70 in pre-market trading, while Match (MTCH) is also up more than 3% to $128.03.
- Both companies are expected to benefit from the growth in online dating, which is expected to reach nearly $10 billion in 2025, with international markets outpacing the North America market.
- There's also the huge potential for social discovery, creating platonic relationships, which Farrell notes "is still nascent today, but it represents a [total addressable market] more than double the dating market."
- In addition to Tinder, Match (MTCH) has several other dating apps, including Hinge, Pairs, Match and PlentyofFish; and the company's recent Hyperconnect acquisition should help it with technologies like video, artificial intelligence and augmented reality, Farrell explained.
- "Finally, the company has an early position in social discovery with apps like Ablo and PlentyofFish live that should help drive penetration into this nascent but long-term market opportunity."
- The analyst noted that both stocks have pulled back in recent months, with valuations now sitting below historical averages.
- Earlier this month, Jefferies said that Match (MTCH) is headed for a return of 25% or more, highlighting several factors that could drive the stock higher, including product updates and increase monetization at Hinge.