Can-Fite says Piclidenoson destroys pathological skin cells in vitro

Jan. 13, 2022 8:12 AM ETCan-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

skin cells

Andrey Prokhorov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) announces that pre-clinical studies with skin cells, modeling psoriasis in humans, show that Piclidenoson destroys pathological skin cells.
  • The Company’s scientists reported that in a cell culture of human HaCaT cells, incubated with Piclidenoson, cell apoptosis was induced with an increase in the caspase protein, known to mediate apoptotic responses.
  • CANF expects to announce topline results during Q1 2022.
  • The study’s primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who achieve a PASI score response of ≥75% (PASI 75) vs. placebo at week 16.
  • Secondary endpoints include non-inferiority to Otezla in weeks 16 and 32.
  • Piclidenoson is a novel, A3 adenosine receptor agonist small molecule, orally bioavailable drug with a favorable therapeutic index demonstrated in Phase II clinical studies.
  • Shares up 2.2% premarket at $1.37.
