Can-Fite says Piclidenoson destroys pathological skin cells in vitro
Jan. 13, 2022 8:12 AM ETCan-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) announces that pre-clinical studies with skin cells, modeling psoriasis in humans, show that Piclidenoson destroys pathological skin cells.
- The Company’s scientists reported that in a cell culture of human HaCaT cells, incubated with Piclidenoson, cell apoptosis was induced with an increase in the caspase protein, known to mediate apoptotic responses.
- CANF expects to announce topline results during Q1 2022.
- The study’s primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who achieve a PASI score response of ≥75% (PASI 75) vs. placebo at week 16.
- Secondary endpoints include non-inferiority to Otezla in weeks 16 and 32.
- Piclidenoson is a novel, A3 adenosine receptor agonist small molecule, orally bioavailable drug with a favorable therapeutic index demonstrated in Phase II clinical studies.
- Shares up 2.2% premarket at $1.37.