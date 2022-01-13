Vitalhub inks multi-year licensing pact with Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Systems

Jan. 13, 2022 8:14 AM ETVitalhub Corp. (VHIBF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • VitalHub (OTCPK:VHIBF) enters a multi-year licensing pact of wholly-owned subsidiary Transforming Systems’ proprietary SHREWD Resilience and COVID-19 modules with Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Systems (the “ICS”).

  • The ICS has agreed to a multi-year licensing agreement, which will span over three-years, and be one of Transforming Systems’ largest sales to date.

  • SHREWD’s real-time decision-making tools will empower the ICS in their pursuit of improving the efficiency of care delivery by enabling operational visibility across the system.

  • The finalization of this agreement is a testament to the company’s increasingly large footprint in the UK healthcare system.

