fuboTV acquires exclusive Premier League rights in Canada for three seasons

Jan. 13, 2022

Man watches soccer match on television and bets on the game with betting app on phone

mikkelwilliam/E+ via Getty Images

  • fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is trading +1.71% higher pre-market on news that it has acquired exclusive Premier League rights in Canada for the next three seasons beginning in 2022/2023.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The Premier League deal for Canada comes just a few months after fuboTV acquired exclusive Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia rights in the market.
  • As part of the deal, the streaming TV service will exclusively carry all 380 Premier League matches each season and shoulder programming on its growing Canadian platform through the 2024/2025 season. All content will stream live on fuboTV and its linear channel, Fubo Sports Network.
  • In addition to its soccer rights in Canada, fuboTV has exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation in the U.S.
  • Yesterday, fuboTV inked a multi-year carriage deal with Hemisphere Media Group
