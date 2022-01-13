fuboTV acquires exclusive Premier League rights in Canada for three seasons
- fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is trading +1.71% higher pre-market on news that it has acquired exclusive Premier League rights in Canada for the next three seasons beginning in 2022/2023.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The Premier League deal for Canada comes just a few months after fuboTV acquired exclusive Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia rights in the market.
- As part of the deal, the streaming TV service will exclusively carry all 380 Premier League matches each season and shoulder programming on its growing Canadian platform through the 2024/2025 season. All content will stream live on fuboTV and its linear channel, Fubo Sports Network.
- In addition to its soccer rights in Canada, fuboTV has exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation in the U.S.
- Yesterday, fuboTV inked a multi-year carriage deal with Hemisphere Media Group
