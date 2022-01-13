Denali Therapeutics falls on clinical hold for Alzheimer’s candidate

Jan. 13, 2022 8:19 AM ETDenali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) is trading ~13.9% lower in the pre-market after announcing a clinical hold imposed by the FDA for the company’s experimental therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, DNL919.
  • On Wednesday after the close, the regulator has informed the company via email that the DNL919 (ATV:TREM2) Investigational New Drug (IND) application had been placed on clinical hold.
  • An official clinical hold letter will be issued to Denali (DNLI) in this regard in about 30 days, the federal agency has added. The company plans to announce further updates on this development subject to its ongoing discussions with the regulator.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.