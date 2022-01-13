Priority Technology partners with procurement solutions firm in healthcare

Jan. 13, 2022 8:22 AM ETPriority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) announces strategic partnership with Procurement Partners, a provider of procure-to-pay solutions for post-acute care and senior living communities.
  • The partnership will see the integration of Priority Commercial Payments Xchange into Procurement Partner’s eProcurement platform, offering accounts payable solutions to healthcare companies across the U.S.
  • "Together, our technology will help our current and future clients achieve a time savings of up to 40% and reduction in annual spend of approximately 10% while gaining greater control, better visibility into cash flow, and stronger supplier relationships," notes Deb Woods, Chief Operating Officer of Procurement Partners.
  • Earlier, Priority Technology Holdings partners with the Brink’s Company to provide comprehensive merchant payments offering
