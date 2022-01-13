Shimao Group to hold meeting with creditors to vote on $184M payment extension
Jan. 13, 2022 8:23 AM ETShimao Group Holdings Limited (SHMAY), SIOPFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to stay afloat as liquidity dries up, debt-fueled Chinese property developer Shimao Group (OTCPK:SIOPF) (OTCPK:SHMAY) is going to form a meeting with investors on Jan. 17 to vote on a payment extension, Reuters reports, citing documents.
- The payments are on two asset-backed securities - valued at 1.17B yuan ($183.91M) and are due this month, Reuters notes.
- Shimao wants to extend the payment deadline to the end of this year.
- Earlier this week, Shimao said it will repay a local bond following an influx of cash from property sales.