Mydecine to launch program to expand access to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy

Jan. 13, 2022 8:26 AM ETMydecine Innovations Group Inc. (MYCOF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

The Mexican magic mushroom is a psilocybe cubensis, whose main active elements are psilocybin and psilocin - Mexican Psilocybe Cubensis. An adult mushroom raining spores

Alexander_Volkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mydecine Innovations (OTCPK:MYCOF) said it will launch the Special Access Support and Supply Program (SASSP) to provide products and services to physicians, clinics, and hospitals in Canada who are looking to treat patients through psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.
  • The company said that with the new addition of psilocybin and MDMA to the approved list of substances under Health Canada's Special Access Program (SAP), it aims to fill a gap in the market by allowing healthcare professionals the resources needed to bring these treatments to patients.
  • Mydecine noted that through SASSP, healthcare practitioners can buy a package including cGMP psilocybin and MDMA, among other products and services.
