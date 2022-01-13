Monster Beverage acquires Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective for $330M
Jan. 13, 2022 8:27 AM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is acquiring CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC, a craft beer and hard seltzer company for $330M in cash.
- The transaction is expected to close in 1Q22.
- The acquisition will bring the Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters and Wasatch brands to the Monster beverage portfolio but does not include CANarchy’s stand-alone restaurants.
- CANarchy will function independently, retaining its own organizational structure and team, led by Tony Short.
- “The addition of CANarchy and its brands to the Monster beverage portfolio represents an excellent opportunity to further grow our already robust product offerings,” added Monster’s Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Sacks. “We are excited to build and expand upon CANarchy’s existing brands with innovative new products.”