Monster Beverage acquires Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective for $330M

  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is acquiring CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC, a craft beer and hard seltzer company for $330M in cash.
  • The transaction is expected to close in 1Q22.
  • The acquisition will bring the Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters and Wasatch brands to the Monster beverage portfolio but does not include CANarchy’s stand-alone restaurants.
  • CANarchy will function independently, retaining its own organizational structure and team, led by Tony Short.
  • “The addition of CANarchy and its brands to the Monster beverage portfolio represents an excellent opportunity to further grow our already robust product offerings,” added Monster’s Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Sacks. “We are excited to build and expand upon CANarchy’s existing brands with innovative new products.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.