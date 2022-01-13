Jobless claims unexpectedly jumps 23K to 230K
- Initial Jobless Claims: +23K to 230K vs. 205K consensus and 207K prior (unrevised).
- 4-week moving average was 210.75K, a increase of 6.25K from the previous week's revised average of 204,500.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.1% for the week ended Jan. 1, a decrease of 0.2 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 419,446 in the week ended Jan. 8, an increase of 81,072 (or 25.7%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 81,072 (or 25.7 percent) from the previous week. There were 1.08M initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.559M vs. 1.753M prior and 1.733M consensus.