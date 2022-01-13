JinkoSolar seeks to raise more than $1.5B in Shanghai Star board IPO
Jan. 13, 2022 8:32 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +6.4% pre-market after pricing the IPO of its Jiangxi Jinko principal operating subsidiary on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board.
- The company plans to offer 2B shares in the offering, representing ~20% of shares outstanding, at a proposed price of five yuan per share, for estimated gross proceeds of 10B yuan, or ~$1.57B.
- After the IPO, JinkoSolar will own 58.6% of Jiangxi Jinko.
- Last month, rival Canadian Solar said its majority-owned CSI Solar unit won clearance for a proposed IPO on the same market.