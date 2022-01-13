JinkoSolar seeks to raise more than $1.5B in Shanghai Star board IPO

Jan. 13, 2022 8:32 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments

Blue solar panels

VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

  • JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +6.4% pre-market after pricing the IPO of its Jiangxi Jinko principal operating subsidiary on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board.
  • The company plans to offer 2B shares in the offering, representing ~20% of shares outstanding, at a proposed price of five yuan per share, for estimated gross proceeds of 10B yuan, or ~$1.57B.
  • After the IPO, JinkoSolar will own 58.6% of Jiangxi Jinko.
  • Last month, rival Canadian Solar said its majority-owned CSI Solar unit won clearance for a proposed IPO on the same market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.