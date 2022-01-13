Producer prices surge almost 10% Y/Y in December, just under consensus
Jan. 13, 2022 8:33 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor40 Comments
- December Producer Price Index: +0.2% vs. +0.4% consensus and +0.8% prior.
- The M/M increase stemmed from a 0.5% increase in prices for final demand services, while the index for final demand goods dropped 0.4%, the first decrease since falling 2.8% in April 2020.
- Leading the December decline in goods, prices for energy dropped 3.3%, with gasoline down 6.1%. The price index for foods declined 0.6%, with prices for meats and fresh and dry vegetables falling.
- +9.7% Y/Y vs. +9.8% consensus and +9.6% prior; the increase is the largest calendar-year increase since data were first calculated in 2010.
- Core PPI: +0.5% vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.7% prior.
- +8.3% Y/Y vs. +8.0% consensus and +7.7% prior.
- Previously (Jan. 12), Consumer inflation jumps 7% for the first time since 1982
This was corrected on 01/13/2022 at 8:43 AM. Corrects PPI M/M figure in first bullet