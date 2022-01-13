Producer prices surge almost 10% Y/Y in December, just under consensus

  • December Producer Price Index: +0.2% vs. +0.4% consensus and +0.8% prior.
  • The M/M increase stemmed from a 0.5% increase in prices for final demand services, while the index for final demand goods dropped 0.4%, the first decrease since falling 2.8% in April 2020.
  • Leading the December decline in goods, prices for energy dropped 3.3%, with gasoline down 6.1%. The price index for foods declined 0.6%, with prices for meats and fresh and dry vegetables falling.
  • +9.7% Y/Y vs. +9.8% consensus and +9.6% prior; the increase is the largest calendar-year increase since data were first calculated in 2010.
  • Core PPI: +0.5% vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.7% prior.
  • +8.3% Y/Y vs. +8.0% consensus and +7.7% prior.
