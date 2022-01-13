Enphase Energy sees increased deployment of energy system across Colorado
Jan. 13, 2022 8:33 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Energy technology firm Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is trading +3.16% higher pre-market after reporting increased deployments of its Enphase Energy System across Colorado.
- The Enphase Energy System is powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries. The battery has a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery chemistry that offers a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start technology that helps power-up air conditioners and well-pumps.
