JKS, PALI and BTCS among pre market gainers
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) +30%.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) +16% expands support of COVID-19 research with availability of sequenced specimens to detect variants.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) +14% as studies suggest ADG20 neutralization activity against Omicron.
- Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) +13%.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) +10% on Q4 results.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) +9% on topical minocycline assets deal.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) +8%.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) +8% gains amid report on potential Grubhub sale.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) +8% AI-Powered health predictions gain traction with URAC accredited care management.
- Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) +7% on Q4 results.
- JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) +7%.
- The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) +7% subsidiary to take additional 400 Antminer S19j PRO Bitcoin mining machines delivery this month.
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) +6% says its breast cancer therapy included in two key NCCN updates.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) +6%.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) +6%.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) +5%.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) +5% after landing zero-emission distinction in California for Tre semi truck.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) +5%.