iSpecimen jumps 12% on expansion of capabilities for COVID-19 research
Jan. 13, 2022 8:34 AM ETiSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) gains 12.2% premarket after announcing the expansion of its supplier capabilities with the addition of a reference lab in New York to support commercial and government customers focused on COVID-19 research, including analyzing the Omicron and Delta variants.
- The reference lab has the capacity to sequence hundreds of COVID-19 positive swabs per week, in an attempt to identify new variants of COVID-19 as the virus continues to progress globally.
- "The sequencing of nasal swabs is necessary to determine which variant a patient has tested positive for and provides variant-positive specimens for research," said iSpecimen Founder and CEO, Christopher Ianelli, MD, Ph.D.
- Last month, ISPC won a contract from the U.S. government for the delivery of human biospecimens for advanced COVID-19 research.