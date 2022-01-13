iSpecimen jumps 12% on expansion of capabilities for COVID-19 research

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) gains 12.2% premarket after announcing the expansion of its supplier capabilities with the addition of a reference lab in New York to support commercial and government customers focused on COVID-19 research, including analyzing the Omicron and Delta variants.
  • The reference lab has the capacity to sequence hundreds of COVID-19 positive swabs per week, in an attempt to identify new variants of COVID-19 as the virus continues to progress globally.
  • "The sequencing of nasal swabs is necessary to determine which variant a patient has tested positive for and provides variant-positive specimens for research," said iSpecimen Founder and CEO, Christopher Ianelli, MD, Ph.D.
  • Last month, ISPC won a contract from the U.S. government for the delivery of human biospecimens for advanced COVID-19 research.
