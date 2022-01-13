GrowGeneration stock slips on lowering FY2021 revenue outlook
Jan. 13, 2022 8:35 AM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares slipped 5% after revised FY2021 revenue expectations of $420M to $422M, down from prior estimates of $455M to $475M and consensus of $435.31M.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be between $31.5M to $33.M for the year.
- Q4 revenue expectation is between $88M to $90M vs. consensus of $103.39M.
- Same-store-sales for FY2021 is expected to grow 24.4% and decline 12.3% for the quarter.
- GrowGen CEO Darren Lampert. "As we remain focused on our long-term strategy, we continue to use the Company's strong balance sheet and cash flow generation to drive growth by focusing energies and investments on new greenfield stores, business technology, distribution capabilities, private and proprietary brands, and integration of the Company's e-commerce distribution channels. These initiatives, supported by a team-oriented approach, give us confidence in our ability to deliver revenue and EBITDA growth in 2022. We believe the management team in place now is better suited than any other team in the industry to drive profitable growth over the next decade."