GXO Logistics, Hub Group and Saia are on Wells Fargo's buy-now list of trucking stocks

  • Wells Fargo recommends that investors look at buying trucking and logistics stocks after the recent pullback. Of note, shares of the trucking & logistics sector are down 5.4% to start the year compared to the 0.8% drop for the S&P 500 Index.
  • Analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic thinks the current environment is supportive of sector selectivity. The firm prefers strong structural stories where it can see "self-help mechanisms, strong operating discipline, and strong capital deployment opportunities."
  • Poliniak-Cusic and team like Overweight-rated GXO Logistic (NYSE:GXO), Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX), Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) and XPO Logistic (NYSE:XPO) as top sector picks in the current macro backdrop.
