  • Morgan Stanley's holiday trading strategy says it makes sense to go short Treasury futures next week.
  • "Combining the individual trading signals based on 10y Treasury future (NYSE:TY) price patterns before and after US holidays has generated an annual strategy with no down years since 1987," strategist Martin Tobias and team write in a note today.
  • "Using historical data since 1983, we created a trading strategy using 10y Treasury futures (SPUSTN) that trades 11 times per year, either long or short, before or after the following US holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, Presidents' Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas."
  • There are two trades recommended for Martin Luther King Day and while the window for the first trade has closed, investors can still position for next week.
  • The trade is sell Treasury futures on Tuesday after the market holiday and then buy on Friday.
  • The next holiday trade would be to buy Treasury futures on the Tuesday after President's Day (or Washington's Birthday as the NYSE still calls it) and sell on the Friday.
  • The holiday trades were formulated by strategists Tony Small and Matthew Hornbach.
  • “While history seldom repeats itself, it may rhyme enough for this strategy to offer investors an idea about how to tactically trade around U.S. holidays,” they say.
