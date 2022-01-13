Rockwell Medical jumps 17% on regulatory approval of Triferic Ijection in South Korea

  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) soars 17.4% premarket after its partner, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., received regulatory approval for Triferic Injection (ferric pyrophosphate citrate sodium sulfate co-precipitate hydrate injection) for iron supplementation therapy and maintaining hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease in South Korea.
  • Rockwell Medical has an exclusive license agreement with Jeil for the rights to commercialize Triferic in South Korea.
  • Under the terms of the license agreement, Jeil is the exclusive development and commercialization partner for Triferic in South Korea. RMTI will supply the product to Jeil.
  • In consideration for the license, Rockwell has received an upfront fee and will be eligible for milestone payments and royalties on net sales. Product sales are anticipated to begin in June/July of 2022.
