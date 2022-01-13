Vicinity Motor signs multi-year supply deal with Proterra
Jan. 13, 2022 8:44 AM ETVicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) has entered into a new collaboration with EV technology provider, Proterra.
- As part of the multi-year supply deal, Vicinity's electric transit buses and work trucks will be powered by Proterra's battery technology.
- Proterra contracted to supply Vicinity with battery systems to power a minimum of 600 Vicinity commercial electric vehicles through 2024. Specifically, Proterra battery systems will power the Vicinity Lightning 28-foot electric transit bus and Vicinity's strip chassis platform to support several commercial vehicle configurations, such as utility trucks, shuttle buses, and box trucks.
- The agreement is also expected to support Vicinity's next-generation heavy-duty electric transit bus as well as the VMC 1200 Class 3 work truck and VMC 1500 Class 5 work truck with Proterra battery systems.
- The Proterra Powered Vicinity Lightning vehicle is expected to begin production in the third quarter of 2022.