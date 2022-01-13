Vicinity Motor signs multi-year supply deal with Proterra

Jan. 13, 2022 8:44 AM ETVicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) has entered into a new collaboration with EV technology provider, Proterra.
  • As part of the multi-year supply deal, Vicinity's electric transit buses and work trucks will be powered by Proterra's battery technology.
  • Proterra contracted to supply Vicinity with battery systems to power a minimum of 600 Vicinity commercial electric vehicles through 2024. Specifically, Proterra battery systems will power the Vicinity Lightning 28-foot electric transit bus and Vicinity's strip chassis platform to support several commercial vehicle configurations, such as utility trucks, shuttle buses, and box trucks.
  • The agreement is also expected to support Vicinity's next-generation heavy-duty electric transit bus as well as the VMC 1200 Class 3 work truck and VMC 1500 Class 5 work truck with Proterra battery systems.
  • The Proterra Powered Vicinity Lightning vehicle is expected to begin production in the third quarter of 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.