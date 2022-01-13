BTCS skyrockets on adding Algorand to its blockchain infrastructure operations

Jan. 13, 2022 8:47 AM ETBTCS Inc. (BTCS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) rallies 24.3% higher premarket after it added Algorand (ALGO) to its infrastructure staking operations whose features are asset development, atomic swaps and smart contract execution.
  • The company earns revenue by being rewarded with additional tokens while it has also deployed a proprietary script to compound its rewards daily.
  • ALGO was launched in 2019 by Turing Award-winning MIT professor and computer scientist, Silvio Micali and is a $9.5B payments-focused, decentralized network that enables processing speeds of 1K transactions per second and achieves block finality in less than five seconds.
  • In early January, the company announced the first-ever dividend payable in Bitcoin.
  • In the past 5-day trading session, the stock has added 50.6% gains while on YTD basis it surged 113.4%.
