ProPhase Labs Q4 2021 COVID-19 testing volumes surpass previous levels

Jan. 13, 2022 8:52 AM ETProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

Young woman drops swab in a protective plastic tube.

whitebalance.oatt/E+ via Getty Images

  • ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) announces that testing volumes exceeded well over 300,000 PCR COVID-19 tests during Q4 2021.
  • These record results are significantly greater than the Company’s previous levels of ~110,000 tests performed in Q1 2021 due to growth in the Company’s diversified and expanding customer base for testing services and increased demand for COVID-19 testing.
  • The Company has significantly expanded headcount to over 250 laboratory professionals (up from ~50 professionals in the past quarter) to meet the increased demand for PCR COVID-19 testing.
  • This increase has facilitated the Company’s return to testing results within 48 hours on average from the time of receipt.
  • Shares up 2% premarket at $8.02.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.