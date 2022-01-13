ProPhase Labs Q4 2021 COVID-19 testing volumes surpass previous levels
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) announces that testing volumes exceeded well over 300,000 PCR COVID-19 tests during Q4 2021.
- These record results are significantly greater than the Company’s previous levels of ~110,000 tests performed in Q1 2021 due to growth in the Company’s diversified and expanding customer base for testing services and increased demand for COVID-19 testing.
- The Company has significantly expanded headcount to over 250 laboratory professionals (up from ~50 professionals in the past quarter) to meet the increased demand for PCR COVID-19 testing.
- This increase has facilitated the Company’s return to testing results within 48 hours on average from the time of receipt.
- Shares up 2% premarket at $8.02.