Nelnet stock edges lower after cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse on tighter margins
Jan. 13, 2022 8:52 AM ETNelnet, Inc. (NNI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Consumer finance platform Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) shares slip 0.9% in pre-market trading after Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch downgrades the stock to Neutral from Outperform.
- It appears the analyst's primary concern is on the company's valuation. He forecasts earnings per share of $5.75 in 2023, down from the 2022 forecast of $6.50, according to a note he wrote to clients.
- Additionally, Nelnet's (NNI) quarterly revenue missed the consensus estimate in Q3; and revenue surprises (actual - consensus) to the upside have been fading since Q4 2020 - check out the graph here.
- Orenbuch owes much of this EPS deceleration to narrowing margins in the company's loan portfolio. If interest rates rise, its liability costs will rise as well, he highlights. See how NNI has a C+ Profitability Grade.
- On a technical front, NNI jumps 32% on a Y/Y basis, and Orenbuch still thinks that NNI's multiple "should rise modestly commensurate with the contribution from servicing/payments," he writes.
- As such, the analyst hikes his price target on NNI to $96 per share, which is only slightly above Wednesday's close.
