Tesla's Cybertruck arrival might be pushed out to 2023
Jan. 13, 2022 Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), RIVN, F, GM
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) removed a reference on its website to 2022 as a production date for the Cybertruck, as spotted by Edmunds, the wording now just says "you will be able to complete your configuration as production nears."
- The apparent delay comes after Tesla (TSLA) reportedly attracted more than 1.3M reservations for the Cybertruck and was promising at one point delivery to customers by the end of 2022. The all-electric truck is anticipated to feature range of up to 500 miles and is expected to price at around $40K. The 0-to-60 mph speed is listed at 2.5 seconds.
- Potential competitors for the Cybertruck down the road include Rivian's (NASDAQ:RIVN) R1T, Ford's (NYSE:F) electric F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet's (NYSE:GM) all-electric Silverado and even the GMC Hummer EV.
- Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are up 0.61% premarket to $1,113.01. Rivian (RIVN) is down 0.20% to $86.31.
