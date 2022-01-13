Akoya Biosciences launches spatial biology system PhenoCycler-Fusion
Jan. 13, 2022 8:56 AM ETAkoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) announced the commercial launch of PhenoCycler-Fusion system, for high-speed imaging of whole slides, at single-cell and sub-cellular resolution.
- Akoya said the PhenoCycler-Fusion platform fuses the strengths of the company's automated, ultrahigh multiplex cycling platform, PhenoCycler (previously branded as CODEX), and its high-speed imaging platform, PhenoImager (previously branded as Phenoptics), into an end-to-end, integrated workflow.
- The speed of its workflow enables researchers to image multiple biomarkers and millions of cells across whole slides in just minutes, providing a view of how cells spatially organize and interact to influence disease outcomes.
- A company noted that a unique benefit of the system is its tunable workflow that offers researchers the flexibility to run large panels for hypothesis-free biomarker discovery and focused panels for high-throughput biomarker validation, all on a single system.