Akoya Biosciences launches spatial biology system PhenoCycler-Fusion

Jan. 13, 2022 8:56 AM ETAkoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) announced the commercial launch of PhenoCycler-Fusion system, for high-speed imaging of whole slides, at single-cell and sub-cellular resolution.
  • Akoya said the PhenoCycler-Fusion platform fuses the strengths of the company's automated, ultrahigh multiplex cycling platform, PhenoCycler (previously branded as CODEX), and its high-speed imaging platform, PhenoImager (previously branded as Phenoptics), into an end-to-end, integrated workflow.
  • The speed of its workflow enables researchers to image multiple biomarkers and millions of cells across whole slides in just minutes, providing a view of how cells spatially organize and interact to influence disease outcomes.
  • A company noted that a unique benefit of the system is its tunable workflow that offers researchers the flexibility to run large panels for hypothesis-free biomarker discovery and focused panels for high-throughput biomarker validation, all on a single system.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.