E-Home Household Services Holdings launches preventive disinfection and cleaning services

Jan. 13, 2022 8:55 AM ETE-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings (NASDAQ:EJH) has launched a new set of preventive anti-virus disinfection and cleaning services for households and indoor public areas amid resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home commented: “As we keep diversifying our services with our well-trained and professional cleaning team, E-Home will grow as a more reputable brand among our enterprise and household clients. We are confident that all these initiatives will also facilitate our business operation and financial performance in the new year.”
  • Shares +3.3% premarket.
  • Press Release
