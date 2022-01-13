Data Storage maintains 94% renewal rate on existing long term client contracts
Jan. 13, 2022 8:58 AM ETData Storage Corporation (DTST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its 2021 year-end business update, Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) announced that with Flagship acquisition and new hires, it grew headcount from 29 to 60 increasing headcount by over 100%.
- Subscription and recurring revenue increased by 57% for the first nine months of 2021.
- It reports $17M in total contract value sales proposals, $16M+ is in remaining contract value while maintaining a 94% renewal rate on existing long term client contracts.
- The company concluded 2021 with a multi-million dollar contract with one of the nation's most recognized professional sports teams.
- The company has a strong balance sheet with ~$12.9M of cash and equivalents as of Sep.30 which will enable us to execute on its growth strategy.
- DTST shares trading 4% higher premarket.